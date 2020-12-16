CNU announces shift to spring schedule to allow for student COVID-19 testing

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University announced a shift to the upcoming spring academic schedule to allow for student COVID-19 testing after the holidays.

“We are adjusting the schedule so that we can offer free COVID-19 tests to students as they return after the holidays with families and friends. The complicated but critical process can best be accomplished over an extended time period,” school officials said in a statement released Wednesday.

Spring 2021 Schedule

The start of the spring semester will be postponed by eight days and start on Tuesday, Jan. 19 instead of Monday, Jan. 11.

Classes will be exclusively online from Jan. 19 to Jan. 22.

The school says it plans to resume in-person classes on Jan. 25 with the option to remain online for an additional week if necessary

The shift is for the start and conclusion of the semester, but the semester is not shortened.

Move-In

Residential students will return to campus on a staggered schedule.

Students will receive details about the residence hall move-in schedule and testing plans through an email in the next few days from Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Kevin Hughes.

Faculty will receive details from Provost Dave Doughty. Staff will be briefed in communication from Chief of Staff Adelia Thompson.

Breaks & Commencement

The dates for spring break are still March 18-21.

Commencement for Class of 2020 graduates will be held Saturday, May 8 and the Class of 2021 will be honored on Saturday, May 15.

“The university will continue to monitor what has proven to be an ever-changing situation and, if needed, will be poised to make additional adjustments to the spring semester in response to guidance from the state and federal authorities,” the statement continued.

“I urge you to take all necessary precautions to limit your risk of infection in the days ahead. I wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays and hope that you will find time to relax and enjoy the company of those you love and return to campus in January in good health and good spirits.”