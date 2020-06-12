CNU announces phased reopening plan and condensed fall semester schedule

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University announced that the campus will begin a phased-approach to reopening and will operate on a condensed schedule for the fall semester.

The schedule changes are in an effort to reduce the amount that students and employees leave and return to campus.

According to a statement released by President Paul Trible, “the adjustments will also allow for the completion of the semester before a possible second round of the virus or the flu season intensifies.”

Trible said that employees will return to campus on August 3, followed by freshmen move-in beginning August 7, and in-person classes starting on August 17.

The president said that there will be no fall break for students as the last day of classes is scheduled for November 20. Final exams will be online after Thanksgiving.

“I am so happy to be able to say that we are now headed home,” Trible said. “While we’re making adjustments in everything we do, we will hold tight to what makes Christopher Newport precious: small classes, personal relationships, and a culture of kindness and compassion.”

The statement also said that students, faculty, staff, and visitors will be asked to take steps to protect the health and safety of themselves and those around them.

Additionally, adjustments will be made to on-campus life, athletic and academic activities based on state and local regulations.

