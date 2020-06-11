City workers cover Confederate monument with tarps in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Across the state, Confederate monuments are being destroyed, torn down, and vandalized — now in Newport News, a group of city workers has covered the Denbigh Confederate monument with tarps.

The covering comes after a man was severely injured in Portsmouth on Wednesday night when protesters pulled a monument off its stand.

A statement from Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price was released on Thursday afternoon regarding the covering.

“The monument, while owned by the City, is under a State Easement Agreement through the Department of Historic Resources. The agreement requires the City to obtain permission from the State Board of Historic Resources before making any changes on the site,” said Price.

“We are petitioning the Department of Historic Resources to consider the City’s request for the possible removal or relocation of the monument. Once the City receives that determination, the City will follow the amendments to the State Code governing memorials for war veterans that will take effect July 1, 2020.”

Price continued, “In light of recent demonstrations that resulted in injuries and in an effort to protect the safety of the public as well as avoid destruction of the monument, the decision was made to temporarily cover the statue until disposition of the monument can be determined by City Council. The decision was made in consultation with the City Manager and the Police Chief in the best interest of the safety and well-being of our citizens.”

Governor Ralph Northam said in a press briefing on Thursday that he is urging Virginians to take Confederate statues down “the right way,” while asking protesters to leave the removal of statues to local governments for safety reasons.

“I know these statues are causing a lot of pain but pulling them down is not worth risking someone’s life … let’s do this the right way and keep all Virginians safe,” he said.

In response to the incident, Portsmouth Mayor John Rowe said, “We can repair property; we cannot bring back a life that is lost in these demonstrations.”

It is not known if localities are allowed to cover monuments — 10 On Your Side is currently looking into it. But we do know that as of July 1, localities have the “ability to remove, relocate, or contextualize” any one of the 220 the monuments throughout the communities in Virginia.

