City of Newport News to host Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Food Drive

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The City of Newport News will host its Martin Luther King, Jr. Day of Service Food Drive on Monday, Jan. 18.

You can make a donation ahead of time, by dropping off food tomorrow between the hours of 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Habitat for Humanity Restore located at 371 Chatham Drive in Newport News.

The City said donations made on Monday can be dropped off at the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank between the hours of 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

To follow social distancing guidelines during the drive thru collection, individuals are asked to remain in their vehicle and wear a mask.

