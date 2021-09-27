City of Newport News to host job fair for Public Works positions

Newport News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Public Works Department for the City of Newport News is set to host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 30 from 1-5 p.m. and Friday Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to noon.

This event will connect individuals looking for a job with the Public Works team so that job seekers can apply and interview on-site. Interviews will be held at the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center for Stormwater, Wastewater, Solid Waste and Street Maintenance division positions.

Current Public Works employees will be at the fair answering questions and discussing their work responsibilities. Individuals are able to utilize the Brittingham-Midtown Community Center’s computer lab to apply for positions. Human Resource staff members will also be present to provide any needed assistance.

Several positions with Public Works require a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Applicants who do not have a CDL but are interested in obtaining one can speak with a representative about the city’s innovative assistance program that helps applicants earn a CDL while employed with Newport News.

Full position descriptions for current job openings are posted on www.nnva.gov/jobs.

For more information, contact the Newport News Department of Human Resources at humanresources@nnva.gov or 757-926-1800.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10