City of Newport News opens Denbigh Workforce Center to assist unemployed residents amid pandemic

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — To address the rise in unemployment during the coronavirus, the City of Newport News is helping residents get back to work.

The city has launched the CARES Workforce Assistance Program (C-WAP), to offer residents workforce development training in industries that are in critical need of employees and that pay at least $13.50 per hour.

The Denbigh Workforce Center, 14851 Warwick Boulevard, will open to those in need on Monday, Oct. 5.

The city’s goal is to help more than 215 residents obtain industry credentials and employment by the end of the year.

“This program underscores our city’s belief in our residents and their limitless potential. By investing in those who call Newport News home, we are transforming their circumstances and helping them begin challenging new careers in high-demand industries, said Mayor McKinley L. Price.”

The C-WAP program is orchestrated by the Greater Peninsula Workforce Development Consortium. Residents will be offered training in healthcare, information technology, maritime, construction/trades, and truck driving.

The City of Newport News says courses will be led by certified instructors from the following organizations:

Centura College (truck driving – CDL)

Shipper’s Choice (truck driving – CDL)

Healthcare Training Solutions (healthcare)

Talent Tech South (information technology)

Hampton Roads Workforce Council/Virginia Ship Repair (maritime)

Virginia Technical Academy (construction and trades)

The C-WAP Program is open to Newport News residents over the age of 18. The city said residents must be unemployed or underemployed due to COVID-19 and/or experiencing family hardships resulting from the pandemic.

There is no cost for residents to be involved in the program and participants will graduate with national credentials by Dec. 30.

Many of the programs have rolling application deadlines and residents can contact the organizations directly for specific program information:

Centura College (truck driving – CDL) – 757-874-2121

Shipper’s Choice (truck driving – CDL) – 757-896-1155

Healthcare Training Solutions (healthcare) – 757-405-8498

Talent Tech South (information technology) – 888-909-1542

Virginia Ship Repair/ Hampton Roads Workforce Council (maritime) – 757-233-7034

Virginia Technical Academy (construction and trades) – 757-383-9585

Residents are encouraged to visit the center for additional help such as researching, applying for jobs, resume writing support, information on training and workforce development programs, and to use the computer lab.

The center will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

For more information on the workforce assistance program, the city says residents may email cwapcoordinator@gmail.com or call 757-354-7764.

Latest Posts