NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Newport News Circuit Court has ordered the owner of Seaview Lofts to pay a hefty fine.

A spokesperson from the city of Newport News told 10 On Your Side that the Circuit Court order the owner to pay the city almost $145,000.

The apartment complex was condemned last June after Newport News code compliance cited serious issues with the building, which forced residents out of their homes. The judge then lifted the condemnation in February.

The building’s landlord, Ben Weinstein, had been receiving $1,000 fines per day until repairs were made to the building.

Weinstein is also currently facing two lawsuits from residents, with one of them filed on behalf of at least 55 tenants. These lawsuits are being mediated at this time.

10 On Your Side previously reported that Weinstein was made aware of the safety issues shortly after he purchased the building in 2020.