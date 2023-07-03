NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Christopher Newport University has welcomed its new President.

Retired Rear Admiral William (Bill) G. Kelly became the sixth CNU President Monday. This comes after Kelly was appointed by the Christopher Newport Board of Visitors in February.

Rear Adm. Kelly previously served as the Superintendent (President) of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy. Some of his responsibilities include educating, developing, and commissioning officers in the U.S. Coast Guard. His Coast Guard career spanned almost four decades.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CNU also took the time to express their gratitude to Interim President Adelia Thompson who stepped in during the transition. Thompson has worked with the university for 12 years and held a variety of leadership roles, including Chief of Staff.

As she steps down as Interim President, Thompson will now be taking on the roll as Vice President for Advancement, External Engagement and the Arts.