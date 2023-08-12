NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University will inaugurate its new president on Monday.

Governor Glenn Youngkin and other guests will be in attendance for the inauguration ceremony of William G. Kelly as the Sixth President of Christopher Newport University.

Following his installation, President Kelly will deliver his inaugural address, which outlines his vision for the university.

The ceremony will feature music from The Wind Ensemble, composed of musicians from the Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the Air Force Band, the Army Band, students and faculty.

Before accepting the presidency at Christopher Newport, Kelly was the 42nd Superintendent of the U.S. Coast Guard Academy.

The ceremony will take place on the great lawn at 10 a.m.