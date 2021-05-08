Christopher Newport University to host more than 2,000 graduates in adjusted ceremonies

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University announced their final plans to host graduation for the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021.

On May 8 and May 15, graduates in each class will attend the adjusted commencement with protocols in place for COVID-19 concerns. A university spokesman 1,168 students are graduating in the Class of 2020 and 1,237 will be graduating in the Class of 2021.

Tradition included in the commencement include:

Participating in the Latin Honors Convocation for the Conferring of Honors and Awards

Sharing the light at the solemn candlelight Alumni Illumination ceremony

Tossing a penny in the fountain at Saunders Plaza

Ringing the bell in the Hoinkes Plaza Bell Tower

Both events will be live-streamed here.

Unfortunately, for the first time in his 25 year tenure, President Paul Trible will not be in attendance as he is on a sabbatical to help care for his wife Rosemary as she recovers from an auto-immune disease.

In letters to the graduates, the president expressed his regrets: “Rosemary and I wish we could be there in person to congratulate you on all of your accomplishments, to meet your families and friends, and to beam with joy as you cross the stage. Rosemary will especially miss being able to continue the tradition of giving each and every one of you a hug as she has done for the last 25 years. We are disappointed that we cannot be present, but please know, you are in our hearts today.”

