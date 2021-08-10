Christopher Newport University re-mandates masks policy ahead of fall semester

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Christopher Newport University is temporarily re-mandating the wearing of masks.



In a message from University Chief of Staff Adelia Thompson Tuesday, Thompson says masks must be worn indoors “by everyone, vaccinated or unvaccinated, in shared spaces” which will be effective Thursday morning, August 12, at 5 a.m.

Masks will not be required outdoors.



“The reality of the delta variant power and prevalence in Newport News forces us to bring out the masks again, for a while,” says Thompson.



“If we wear masks now, we speed the day when they can go away once more.”



The mask policy applies to all classrooms, labs, shared offices, and indoor hallways.



It does not apply to single-occupant offices, or student rooms or common areas in residence halls. Visitors to residence halls during move-in will be asked to wear masks along with campus vendors and all other campus visitors.



Community members who are unvaccinated are urged to practice physical distancing at crowded outdoor events and whenever possible indoors.



Thompson says the police is “not forever.” School administrators say they plan to re-evaluate the situation by mid-September.