Children of Change: Local 8-year-old set out to help the homeless

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The homeless need help. That is the message a young girl in Newport News wants everyone to understand.

Before the pandemic began, WAVY-TV 10 Anchor Katie Collett met Kahmyll Simpson, and while Kahmyll’s mission is on hold because of COVID-19, Katie still wants to share her story in this Children of Change report.

Any time Kahmyll Simpson sees a homeless person, there’s a little ache in her heart.

“They don’t have stuff and other people don’t care about them,” said Kahmyll.

It’s safe to say Kahmyll cares. She cares so much that this sweet 8-year-old came up with a special idea all by herself.

“One day I had went in my room and I saw a lot of blankets in my room, so I asked my mom, ‘Can we donate blankets?’ and she said yes.”

“I immediately thought, let’s get some donations as well because we have a few blankets, but not enough for the whole community,” said Alexis Jenkins, Kahmyll’s mother.

Kahmyll’s mom, Alexis, said she was stunned when donations started pouring in. Her family collected the items and stored them in their home to hand out.

“Shampoo, toothbrushes, toothpaste, gloves, and hats and jackets and sleeping bags,” said Kahmyll.

Kahmyll’s little brother, Cayden, joined in to help and both are so excited by the community response.

“I feel proud and I feel happy with myself,” said Kahmyll.

And she should feel that way. She has accomplished a lot in a very short time.

“We’ve donated over 500 items in just one week,” said Alexis, before they had to hit pause because of the pandemic.

Kahmyll’s kindness does not go unnoticed by her classmates and teachers at An Achievable Dream Academy in Newport News. As a matter of fact, when we were there in the Spring, her school had a big surprise for her.



The President & CEO of An Achievable Dream Academies came to the school for a rare presentation. She gave Kahmyll and Cayden a coin recognizing their selfless and giving nature. Mom looked on with pride at her Children of Change.

“Make their dreams come true. She gave me an idea and I ran with it. I made sure that everything came true for her,” said Alexis.

As we mentioned, Katie Collett spoke with Kahmyll and her family before the pandemic in March, and her project to help the homeless is on hold until the dangers of COVID-19 pass. Meanwhile her mom tells Katie that when it’s safe to do so, they will begin collecting donations again. When that happens, 10 On Your Side will be sure to let you know.

