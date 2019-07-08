Chesapeake man accused of speeding, larceny after eluding officers on stolen motorcycle

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Chesapeake man is accused of larceny and speeding in Newport News after he tried to elude officers on a stolen motorcycle.

Keilyn Riedel Rice, 26, was arrested on July 4 and sent to Newport News City Jail after allegedly refusing to pull over during a traffic stop.

On July 4 at approximately 12:30 a.m., an officer in the 11800 block of Jefferson Avenue noticed Rice on a motorcycle going over the speed limit and attempted to pull him over.

According to officials, Rice failed to comply and continued southbound before turning onto Thimble Shoals Boulevard.

The officer got to the intersection and noticed the motorcycle lying on its side with Rice running away from it, authorities say. The officer then ran after Rice along with other officers and detained Rice.

After an investigation, authorities learned that the motorcycle was listed as stolen out of Maryland.

Rice is facing several charges, including one count each of speeding, disregarding and eluding law enforcement, operating a motorcycle without a special license and larceny.