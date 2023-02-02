NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Chuck is expected to make his predictions Thursday for the annual Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum.

The facility’s furry prognosticator will grace the audience alongside WAVY-TV 10’s Meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler reprising his role as master of ceremonies.

Chuck will also make his predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The event is slated for 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the Virginia Living Museum.

Last year, Chuck predicted an early spring for Hampton Roads.