Chesapeake Chuck the groundhog to make winter prediction for Hampton Roads on Wednesday

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Chesapeake Chuck the groundhog will predict whether Hampton Roads will see another six weeks of winter weather when he reunites with WAVY meteorologist Jeremy Wheeler on Wednesday at the Virginia Living Museum.

The event starts at 11:30 a.m. and will be streamed live on the Living Museum’s and WAVY’s Facebook pages.

Hopefully Chuck has some better news, after the famous Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter early Wednesday at the wild annual event in Pennsylvania.

Chuck predicted an early spring last year.