Cat tests positive for rabies in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials with the Peninsula Health District say a cat has tested positive for the rabies virus.

Residents in the area of Electra Drive in Newport News should report any information regarding exposure to the animal (bite, scratch, or contact with saliva by open wound or eyes, nose, mouth) to the health department.

Rabies is a fatal, but preventable, disease that is carried by mammals and has been in the wild animal population on the Peninsula since the mid-1980s.

The district would like to remind all citizens to follow these three important rabies prevention guidelines:

Vaccinate your pets. Report all exposures to animals (usually bites and scratches) to your doctor and the local health department. Enjoy wildlife from a distance – don’t feed or encourage wild animals such as raccoons, skunks or foxes to visit your premises.

For more information, contact the Peninsula Health District Newport News Environmental Health Office at 757-594-7340.