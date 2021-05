A resident of the Dorney Tower residential block on the Chalcots Estate in north London on June 26, 2017, carries their cat in a crae as residents continue to evacuate because of fire safety concerns. Six-hundred apartment blocks in England alone are believed to have the same cladding as Grenfell Tower, after the panels were widely blamed for the spread of a deadly fire there. Four of the five Chalcots Estate towers in Camden, north London, were deemed unsafe after they were found to use cladding similar to that on Grenfell, widely blamed for the rapid spread of the massive blaze last week that is presumed to have killed 79 people. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS (Photo credit should read JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter in Newport News is in need of cat carriers.

The shelter has 184 cats and kittens in foster homes, per a Facebook post, which means its very large supply of carriers has dwindled.

The shelter has put in an order for new ones, but they may take a while to arrive. So the shelter is asking anyone with cat-sized carriers at home to donate them..

You can drop them off between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. seven days a week at 5843 Jefferson Ave.