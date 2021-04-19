Caregivers honored during BreatheEz Foundation’s walk for organ donation awareness

Toya Monger and Tonieh Brisbane-Green were both recognized.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Over the weekend the BreatheEz Foundation held an awareness walk at Chatham Trail in Newport News to promote organ donation, as April is National Donate Life Month.

After the walk, the group recognized two local caregivers Toya Monger and Tonieh Brisbane-Green.

Monger helped a popular DJ recover after an extreme case of COVID-19. Dave Champion received a double lung transplant.

And Brisbane-Green is the wife of Chris Green. He was hit by a part of the Confederate monument statue last year during a protest in Portsmouth. Green has a severe brain injury and is still recovering. The Confederate monument is now removed.