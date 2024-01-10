NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police and firefighters are investigating after a car drove through a building and left one person hurt.

Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at a building on the 7900 block of Marshall Avenue. Officials say two vehicles were involved with one crashing into the building.

Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department Courtesy: Newport News Fire Department

Crews has to shore up the hole in the building to keep it from collapsing.

10 On Your Side is working to find out what caused the crash and the condition of the person who was hurt.