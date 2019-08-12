Car accident in Newport News sends woman to the hospital with serious injuries

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A car accident in Newport News sends a woman to a local hospital while injuring another driver on Monday afternoon.

Officers responded to a crash at the 800 block of City Center Boulevard at around 3 o’clock Monday afternoon involving two vehicles.

A woman driving a Honda CRV was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries while the driver of the second vehicle, a Ford van, suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

The NNPD Crash Investigation Team is currently handling the accident.

Commuters are advised to avoid the area as traffic is currently blocked from Rock Landing Drive to Canon Boulevard.