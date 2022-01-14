Canadian home goods company opening first US warehouse in Newport News

A hiring sign is displayed at a furniture store window on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in Downers Grove, Ill. Unemployment claims dropped 6,000 to 290,000 last week, the third straight drop, the Labor Department said Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021,. That’s the fewest people to apply for benefits since March 14, 2020, when the pandemic intensified. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The move will create 26 new jobs in the community.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Canadian home goods manufacturer and wholesaler community is opening its first U.S. warehouse and distribution operation in Newport News.

Mercana Furniture and Décor is set to invest $8.5 million to open a 124,000-square-foot facility that will serve as the company’s East Coast and Central U.S. customers. The facility will create 26 new jobs.

“Located near all major port terminals, railroads and highways, Newport News is extremely favorable for the inbound and outbound shipping,” said Michael Saby, Mercana Chief Operations Officer. “This investment will improve the agility of our supply chain and allow us to get products to our customers quicker than ever before. It’s a great privilege for us to be welcomed into the Newport News community and we are excited to be playing a part in cultivating sustainable business in the area.”

The company creates custom-designed furniture and decor for retail partners and interior designers around the globe at wholesale prices.

“Mercana is the perfect example of the incredible successes a business can experience as a result of strong leadership, ingenuity, and perseverance,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “From humble beginnings in a garage to its next chapter in the great City of Newport News, Mercana demonstrates that family values and hard work can lead to global success. We are proud that Mercana has chosen to invest in our city and are excited to welcome the company to Newport News!”

Virginia and South Carolina were the two finalists for the location.