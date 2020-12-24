CA: Newport News officer was justified in killing of homicide suspect who shot officer

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News police officer was justified in the fatal shooting of a homicide suspect who had just seriously injured another officer during an arrest attempt in 2019, the Newport News Commonwealth Attorney’s Office says.

The office completed the review of the case earlier this year, saying Jerome Uzzle “posed an imminent threat of serious physical harm to members of the public as well as to officers in his vicinity” during the incident.

The CA’s office says Uzzle had shot a woman, Chandra Eason, less than two hours before being shot by the officer on August 17, 2019. And moments before he was struck, he had shot into a marked police car parked nearby one of his known residences at 5708 Madison Avenue, seriously injuring Newport News Police Officer Robert Stewart and a civilian ride along. Police Chief Steve Drew called it an “ambush-styled shooting.”

The medical examiner later ruled Uzzle’s gun was linked to that shooting and the shooting of Eason.

The CA’s office said Officer Branden Kidder’s vehicle was parked around the corner from Stewart’s vehicle, an witnessed the ambush. He then opened fire on Uzzle as Uzzle ran away. Uzzle was struck twice, once in the torso and once in the thigh, and was apprehended seconds later. He later died at Riverside Regional Medical Center.

The commonwealth cited state laws that say officers may use deadly force if they believe a suspect may seriously harm others, and said they analyzed “the circumstances by considering what Officer Kidder would have reasonably believed in the moments just prior to discharging his department-issued firearm.”

The commonwealth said it won’t take further action in the case.