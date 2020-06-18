Businessman pleads guilty to fraud scheme involving Eastern District of Virginia victims

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Thursday, a Nigerian businessman entered a plea of guilty to a computer-based intrusion fraud scheme causing $11 million in losses for victims — including those in the Eastern District of Virginia area.

Court documents show that 32-year-old Obinwanne Okeke worked with other conspirators from 2015 to 2019 to organize these computer-based scams.

A compromise scheme targeted Unatrac Holding Limited with phishing emails used to gain login information of hundreds of victims. From there, the conspirators sent fraudulent wire transfer requests and attached fake invoices.

Officials with U.S. Attorney G. Zachary Terwilliger’s office said in a release that Okeke participated in the effort to victimize Unatrac through fraudulent wire transfers totaling nearly $11 million in funds transferred overseas.

Okeke pleaded guilty to a conspiracy to commit wire fraud and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on October 22.

Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

G. Zachary Terwilliger, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Martin Culbreth, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Norfolk Field Office, made the announcement after U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert J. Krask accepted the plea. Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Samuels and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Mattis are prosecuting the case.

The release can be read on the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia website. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 4:19-cr-084.

