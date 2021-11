Newport News firefighters work a two-alarm fire in the 2600 block of Marshall AVenue on November 18, 2021

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are working a two-alarm fire Thursday at a business on Marshall Avenue in Newport News.

It broke out around 10:20 a.m. on Marshall near 26th Street and firefighters said they were still operating in a defensive mode around 10:40 a.m. Photos show two ladder trucks were spraying water from above, on what was reported to be a large fire.

Units continue to operate in a defensive mode. There are no reported injuries. Roads in the area remain closed for undermined amount of time. pic.twitter.com/urzpC7wa8E — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) November 18, 2021

No injuries were reported and streets around the fire have been closed.

Check back for updates on this developing news.