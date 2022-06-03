NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The lineup for the 2022-2023 Broadway in Newport News was announced on Friday!

The TowneBank Broadway at the Ferguson Center features six shows throughout the upcoming season, including the nine-time Tony award-winning Book of Mormon.

Here’s the full schedule:

  • Anastasia: November 7, 2022
  • Celtic Woman Christmas: December 20, 2022
  • Hairspray: January 19, 2023
  • Annie: March 11, 2023
  • Legally Blonde: April 27, 2023
  • The Book of Mormon: May 9-10, 2023

Season tickets are now on sale for $239. They can be purchased via phone (757-594-8752) or in-person at the Ferguson Center ticket office from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

Visit their website for more information.