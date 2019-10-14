Break the Cycle: Walk against gun and domestic violence in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Families deeply affected by gun violence will come together to “Walk against Violence.”



The march will begin on Saturday, October 19 at 3 p.m. at Warwick High School. It will end at the Riverside Hospital on Warwick Blvd.



The Newport News Police Department, Newport News Homicide Support Group and Transitions Family Violence services will co-host the march.



“It is envisioned and organized by families. As non-profits and community agencies, we are there to support and uplift their voices to get that message out there. To say, gun violence is unacceptable in our community and so is domestic violence,” explained Sanu Dieng, the Transitions Executive Director.



The Police department and Transitions partnered with several new social media initiatives to stop domestic violence. The #HealthyRelationships757 and #SilenceKills allows people in the community to easily find information about abuse.



For Domestic Violence Awareness month, Kiahnna Patterson will join WAVY News 10 Today every Wednesday morning to start the conversation and share programs around Hampton Roads to help break the silence.

Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.

YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk

Phone: 757-625-4248

Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757-251-0144

Avalon Center in Williamsburg

Phone: 757-258-5022

Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.

24-hour Crisis Hotline: 757- 258-5051

Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach

Phone: 757-631-0710

Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.

24-hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120

HER Shelter in Portsmouth

Phone: 757-485-1445

Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.

Hotline: 757-485-3384

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1−800−799−7233