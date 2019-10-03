Break the Cycle: ‘Remember My Name’ vigil in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The public is invited to the 3rd annual ‘Remember My Name’ Walk and Vigil for domestic violence awareness month.
The candlelight vigil will honor those who have lost their lives to violence.
“We will continue to remember their name, despite the time that has passed,” said Sanu Dieng, the Transitions Executive Director.
This year the organization partnered with the police department after an increase in deadly domestic violence.
“We also use it as an opportunity as our call to action. We don’t want to remember another name in our community around this violence. We want to end it,” explained Dieng.
The vigil and walk is Monday, October 7 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the City Center Pavilion.
For Domestic Violence Awareness Month, Kiahnna Patterson will join WAVY News 10 Today every Wednesday morning to start the conversation and share programs around Hampton Roads to help break the silence.
Here are some local and national resources for victims in need of help.
YWCA South Hampton Roads in Norfolk
757-625-4248
Offers counseling, youth and crisis services.
24/7 Crisis Hotline 757-251-0144
Avalon Center in Williamsburg
757-258-5022
Offers transitional housing, emergency shelter, youth services, legal advice, and counseling.
24- hour Crisis Hotline 757- 258-5051
Samaritan House Inc. in Virginia Beach
757-631-0710
Offers counseling, emergency shelter placement, and safety planning.
24- hour Crisis Hotline 757-430-2120
HER Shelter in Portsmouth
757-485-1445
Offers emergency services, court assistance, shelter, employment, housing assistance.
Hotline 757-485-3384
National Domestic Violence Hotline 1−800−799−7233
Transitions Family Violence Services 24/7 Crisis Hotline: 757-723-7774
Center for Sexual Assault Survivors: 757-599-9844
Hampton Victim Witness: 757-726-6978
Newport News Victim Witness: 757-926-7443
York/Poquoson Victim Witness: 757-890-3402
Fear 2 Freedom: 888-453-3059
LGBT Life Center: 757-640-0929