Break the Cycle: ‘Enough is Enough’ NNPD set to start initiatives for Domestic Violence Awareness Month

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — ‘Enough is enough!’

Newport News city leaders vow to denounce domestic abuse within the city limits.

Last year, Police Chief Steve Drew announced plans to hire domestic violence awareness specialists within the department. Drew said the new program was needed after alarming rates of intimate- partner abuse and consistent calls for service.

Now the department has two, talented specialists, Cheryl Chavers and Neisha Himes.

To kick off Domestic Violence Awareness Month (DVAM), the department will host a brief ceremony to ‘Light up DV.’

Thursday, Oct. 1 at 7:30 p.m., the department and community leaders will light up the police headquarters in purple and unveil domestic violence awareness police squad cars.

Then on Friday, at 3:30 p.m. Chief Drew and the abuse advocates will host a community walk at the Cottage Grove apartments.

The team of specialists will collect supplies around the city for the Transitions Shelter.

A small group decorated boxes to place at the police precincts, churches and community centers in the city.

List of upcoming NNPD Domestic Violence Awareness events:

October 1, 2020 at 7:30p.m.

Light-Up DV! A brief ceremony to kick off National Domestic Violence Awareness Month will be held outside the Newport News Police headquarters.

This will include a grand unveiling of the domestic violence awareness police squad cars and the illumination of headquarters in purple.

Chief Drew, the domestic violence team, domestic abuse Survivors and community representatives will share information. Also, the department will launch a social media campaign with city leaders, NNPD personnel and community representatives denouncing myths associated with domestic abuse.

October 2, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

The Domestic Violence team and Chief Steve Drew will walk and talk with community. This is happening near the Cottage Grove apartment complex

October 5, 2020

Chief Drew and the domestic violence team will host a social media discussion on 21st Century Policing Conversations: domestic violence.

October 8, 2020 at 12 p.m.

Special Victims Unit Sgt. Shawnalea Ross and the Domestic Violence Team will host a Facebook Live focused on intimate partner abuse

October 10, 2020 6 -9 p.m.

I am ENOUGH Open Mic showcase at the Downing Gross Cultural Arts Center.

October 11, 2020

PODCAST Arrested Minds. Conversations about mental health, featuring Neisha Himes, Domestic Violence Outreach Liaison.

October 18, 2020

Faith-based campaign released on NNPD social media platforms

October 21, 2020

Straight Talk about DV! Multi-disciplinary panel discussion about DV released on NNPD social media platforms.

October 23, 2020 at 3:30 p.m.

Community walk with DV Team and Chief Drew at the Aqueduct apartment complex.

November 2, 2020

Donations are brought to NNPD Headquarters and presented to Transitions Family Violence Services NNPD Headquarters Community Room.



10 On Your Side is committed to stop the cycle of abuse.

Every Wednesday, Kiahnna Patterson will share the stories of survivors, families of victims and laws that must change to help more people live free of violence.

