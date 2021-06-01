‘Brain drain’: Marine reservist joining fight to keep talented and skilled workers in Hampton Roads

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — It’s called the “brain drain”: talented and highly skilled young people from Hampton Roads who earn their college degrees, but then join the workforce in other regions.

However, one young man is setting an example by saying “no” to big cities and “yes” to Hampton Roads.

The son of U.S. Air Force pilots, Phillip Jones spent four years at the Naval Academy in Maryland, six years in the Marine Corps and three years at Harvard University, where he just completed the joint MBA/MPP master’s of public policy program.

Because of the pandemic, his new employer, the Washington D.C. office of Bain & Co. consulting agreed to allow him to work from home in Newport News.

He has a new career and new plans to help people in his hometown.

He’s joined the Chamber of Commerce and helped a program that helps minority- and veteran-owned businesses try to thrive and recover from impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. He was also able the Planning Commssion.

