Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula launches new ‘innovation lab’

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula in Newport News celebrated the launch of a new technology-filled “Innovation Lab” Wednesday.



The innovation lab is part of a $25,000-grant the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula received from the James M. Cox Foundation.

The virtual grand opening ceremony for the Cox Innovation Lab was held by the organization and Cox on Wednesday.

The donation is part of a $150,000 grant The James M. Cox Foundation provided to create five new Cox Innovation Labs across the nation. The Innovation Labs provide students access to the curriculum to advance their computer literacy skills.