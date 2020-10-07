Boy at Newport News child care program positive for coronavirus; 8 children, 2 staff quarantining

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Officials in Newport News confirm a child in a city-run child care program has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The young boy was in a group of eight children on Monday when a parent notified the staff that he had tested positive, officials said.

The boy was in a child care program run by the Newport News Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism at Deer Park Elementary. There were no students in the building at the time.

All eight children and the two staff in the room with the positive case are now self-quarantining at home for two weeks, said Casey Jenkins, a superintendent with the Newport News Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism.

All of them were in one room and didn’t have contact with other children or staff.

Overall, 75 children and staff were in that area of the school at the time, but they were not affected, Jenkins said.

The area where the COVID-19 positive child was has been sanitized.

