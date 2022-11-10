NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News assistant principal will learn Thursday morning if he can walk out of jail on bond.

The hearing comes a week after Warwick High School’s Assistant Principal of Operations Jason Taylor was arrested on sex crimes against children.

The 45-year-old was arrested earlier this month by Chesapeake Police on six counts of indecent liberties with children, six counts of sodomy, and one count of rape by force.

Former students of Taylor’s tell 10 On Your Side he was the band director at Western Branch in Chesapeake during that time and was not employed at Newport News Public Schools when these crimes allegedly occurred.

Taylor spent the last five years at Warwick where he was promoted to Assistant Principal of Operations, starting one month after the most recent sex crime filed.

Chesapeake Police tell 10 On Your Side that only one person has come forward to file charges at this time. They say if there are any other victims out there, they’d like to speak with them.

WAVY has reached out to Chesapeake Public Schools as well, but they have yet to respond to our requests for comment.