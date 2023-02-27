NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital has welcomed the Weighted Angels Organization.

Weighted Angels is an organization that provides comfort to families experiencing pregnancy and infant loss.

Weighted Angels (Photo Courtesy: Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital)

Officials give stuffed weighted animals to parents going through a loss.

The mission of Weighted Angels is to get the stuffed animals into hospitals so no family leaves with empty arms after delivery.

“When our daughter was pronounced stillborn we were given a weighted angel holding that weight has brought us comfort and we want that to continue for other families,” Steve and Crystal Midlick.