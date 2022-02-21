Bon Secours hiring on-the-spot at upcoming open-interview event, looking to fill several positions

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event across Hampton Roads and Franklin to fill several new and open positions including RNs, LPNs, pharmacy technicians and more.

The hiring event is set for Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at these locations:

Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602

Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707

Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center, 100 Fairview Dr., Franklin, VA 23851

Officials from Bon Secours are hosting open interviews to fill the following roles:

RNs

LPNS

Nursing Support

Environmental Services

Imaging Professionals

Lab Professionals

Medical Assistants

Pharmacy Techs

Respiratory Therapists

Student Nurse Externs

Surgical Technologists

Applicants are required to bring their resumes and available references. Bon Secours will be offering sign-on incentives and on-the-spot offers to qualified applicants.

Bon Secours recently increased their parental leave to eight weeks and offering many educational benefits including:

100% tuition coverage for in-network priority clinical pathways including nursing, medical assistant, laboratory and respiratory

Up to $5,250 per year toward in-network academic programs and undergraduate degrees

Up to $10,000 per year toward in-network nursing and other graduate degree.

