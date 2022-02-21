Bon Secours hiring on-the-spot at upcoming open-interview event, looking to fill several positions

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Bon Secours is hosting a hiring event across Hampton Roads and Franklin to fill several new and open positions including RNs, LPNs, pharmacy technicians and more.
The hiring event is set for Saturday, Feb. 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at these locations:
- Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, 2 Bernardine Dr., Newport News, VA 23602
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center, 3636 High St., Portsmouth, VA 23707
- Bon Secours Southampton Medical Center, 100 Fairview Dr., Franklin, VA 23851
Officials from Bon Secours are hosting open interviews to fill the following roles:
- RNs
- LPNS
- Nursing Support
- Environmental Services
- Imaging Professionals
- Lab Professionals
- Medical Assistants
- Pharmacy Techs
- Respiratory Therapists
- Student Nurse Externs
- Surgical Technologists
Applicants are required to bring their resumes and available references. Bon Secours will be offering sign-on incentives and on-the-spot offers to qualified applicants.
Bon Secours recently increased their parental leave to eight weeks and offering many educational benefits including:
- 100% tuition coverage for in-network priority clinical pathways
- including nursing, medical assistant, laboratory and respiratory
- Up to $5,250 per year toward in-network academic programs and undergraduate degrees
- Up to $10,000 per year toward in-network nursing and other graduate degree.
For more job opportunities in your area, head to WAVY.com/jobs for the latest hiring events.
