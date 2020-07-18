Body of man found in field, Newport News Police investigating as suspicious death

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are investigating a possible suspicious death on Saturday evening after a man’s body was found in a field type area.

The call came in just before 4:15 p.m. for the incident near 72nd Street and Belvedere Drive in Newport News.

The cause of death is under investigation and the man’s identity is unknown at this time.

Police said they are considering this as a suspicious death investigation.

This is a breaking news story.

