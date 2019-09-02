Rep. Bobby Scott hosting annual Labor Day cookout today

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Rep. Bobby Scott will host his 43rd annual Labor Day cookout on Monday.

Scott uses this occasion to thank his friends and supporters who helped him throughout his political career.

It also serves as the unofficial opening of the 2019 campaign season.

The annual cookout tends to be a very visible platform for any number of political candidates seeking office this November.

The cookout is open to the public and is happening at his family home at 3 p.m. Brett Hall will have coverage tonight on WAVY News 10 at 5.