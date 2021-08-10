Bloods gang member sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder, robber and drug trafficking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old man from Washington D.C., and self-proclaimed “Blood’s boss,” has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of murder with a firearm, robbery, and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

According to court documents, Dawhan Archible, 27, and his co-conspirators, murdered 23-year-old Luke Michael Dudley with a firearm following a drug deal back on January 15, 2017.



Archible is a self-proclaimed “bloods boss” and admitted he has been in the Bloods gang since he was 13 years old.

On the morning of the murder, court documents say Archible traded heroin for cocaine, which he then traded with Dudley for what he believed to be Percocet pills. After the transaction, Archible learned that Dudley had given him fake drugs instead of Percocet.



In response, Archible and his co-conspirators broke into Dudley’s rooming house in Newport News and confronted him. Archible directed a co-conspirator to bring a firearm.



Prosecutors say Archible shot Dudley several times with a 9mm Glock pistol and then handed the gun to his co-conspirator, who also shot Dudley.

Later that afternoon, local law enforcement officers responded to a burglary call and found Dudley deceased from 17 gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and extremities. Archible’s DNA was linked to blood recovered from the scene.

Archible was sentenced to life in prison. Additionally, he was sentenced to a consecutive term totaling 20 years in prison for robbery and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.