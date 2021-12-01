Bloods gang member gets two life sentences for murders in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 33-year-old New York man was sentenced on Wednesday to two life sentences in prison for the murders of two men in Newport News in the summer of 2014.

Court documents identify the man as Mark Anthony Skeete, a.k.a. Mark Brow – a previously convicted felon. He first came to Virginia in June 2014 to assist in the prostitution of adult women in the Richmond area.

He then traveled to Newport News, along with several associates, on June 28, 2014, to meet with a client in reference to the prostitution of a woman. However, when the man was unwilling to pay, Skeete shot him dead to remain part of the Nine Trey enterprise.

They fled to North Carolina following the murder before returning to Newport News and killing another man on July 16, 2014 during a drug transaction. They robbed the victim of money, drugs, and his cell phone.

The suspects continued north to Richmond where on September 14, 2014, was found to be in possession of a firearm that was later forensically linked to both of the Newport News murders.

Officials say Skeete later killed two other individuals in Richmond in September 2014. He was sentenced in state court to 75 years in prison for those murders.

Skeete pleaded guilty to the two Newport News murders earlier this year.