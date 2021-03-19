Bloods gang member convicted of murder, robbery and drug trafficking

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A 27-year-old man from Washington D.C. was convicted by a federal jury Friday of murder with a firearm, robbery, and conspiracy to possess and distribute cocaine.

According to a U.S. Department of Justice news release, Dawhan Archible, 27, and his co-conspirators murdered Luke Michael Dudley, 23, on Jan. 15, 2017 in Newport News after a drug deal.

Officials said Archible is “a self-proclaimed ‘Bloods boss’ and admitted he has been in the Bloods gang since he was 13 years old.”

Archible is scheduled for sentencing Aug. 10. He faces up to life in prison on the murder charge and 20 years on the remaining counts, officials said.

Court officials said Archible traded heroin for cocaine on the morning of Dudley’s murder. He then traded with Dudley for what he thought were Percocet pills. However, he learned that Dudley had given him fake drugs.

Archible and his co-conspirators broke into Dudley’s rooming house in Newport News to confront him. During the altercation, Archible shot Dudley several times. He then handed the gun to a co-conspirator, who also shot Dudley.

Later that afternoon, law enforcement officers responded to a burglary call and found Dudley dead from 17 gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and limbs.

Archible’s DNA was linked to blood recovered from the scene, officials said.

“Today’s verdict represents justice for victim Luke Dudley and his family, who will forever endure the unimaginable pain and heartache of losing him,” said Raj Parekh, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia. “EDVA remains steadfast in our fight against all forms of violence, and we are grateful to our prosecutors and law enforcement partners for their tireless commitment and dedication to this case.”