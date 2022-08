NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The second annual Black-Owned Businesses Showcase returned to Partick Henry Mall on Saturday.

The showcase took place from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and gave black-owned businesses the opportunity to display their products or services that shoppers can browse and buy.

Black-Owned Business Showcase returns to Patrick Henry Mall. (Photo Courtesy: PREIT)

Some of the many products that were sold during the event were jewelry, baked goods, clothing and accessories.