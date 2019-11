NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A bicyclist was transported to the hospital Monday after they were hit by a vehicle in Newport News.

Dispatchers said a call came in at 3:47 p.m. reporting a vehicle-versus-pedestrian incident at Canon Boulevard and Oyster Point Road.

Police arrived on scene and found a person on a bicycle had been hit. They were then transported to a hospital.

Details were not immediately available regarding the nature of the bicyclist’s injuries.

