Best friend shares hope for 8-year-old whose mother allegedly stabbed her

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — As the case of a mother accused of stabbing her two children — one fatally — unfolds in court, friends of the 8-year-old child who is currently recovering say their hopes remain high.

New developments in the case of an infant stabbed to death in Newport News.

Sarah Ganoe faced a judge on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, and aggravated child abuse and neglect Thursday in court.

The court appointed an attorney for her during the hearing. She will also have to undergo a competency evaluation.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for August.

Investigators say Ganoe admitted to stabbing her 10-month-old son, Zell Howard, to death — as well as critically injuring her 8-year-old daughter, Winter Ganoe, last week at their home on Hilltop Drive in Newport News.

Winter is recovering at Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters in Norfolk.

WAVY’s Stephanie Harris got some good news about her Thursday when she visited Winter’s best friend and her mother in Newport News.

For the first time, they’re talking about the pain of the past two weeks and their hopes for the future.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Winter. Click here to visit the site.

Tune in to WAVY News 10 at 5:30 p.m. Thursday to watch Stephanie Harris’ full story.

This story will be updated.