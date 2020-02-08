BBQ benefit for Officer Katie Thyne held at Newport News restaurant

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The community came together to hold a fundraiser for Newport News Officer Katie Thyne who was killed in the line of duty.



People made their way to a Newport News restaurant to grab some barbecue, and make a donation to Officer Thyne’s Memorial Fund.



As early as 10:00 a.m., people were lining up outside Midtown Eats at Sandbar to make a donation.

“I thought we have the equipment, we have the space, we have the skills, lets do a benefit,” said Midtown Eats at Sandbar partner Mark Baldwin.



He got a hold of the president of the Newport News Police Foundation to put the day together.

BBQ benefit for Officer Katie Thyne killed one the line of duty. The benefit is happening right now at Midtown Eats at Sandbar @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/EJ4Hc3fncc — Deanna Bettineschi (@DeannaWAVY) February 8, 2020

“It is incredible overall. For the last two weeks the support and the show of love we’ve gotten from citizens not just in Newport News, but across the region, across the state, across the country, has been incredible,” said Rob Coleman, President of the Newport News Police Foundation.

People came to get their barbeque pork or chicken sandwich. And if the crowds started to simmer down, Baldwin grabbed some signs and did what he could to bring people in.

“We got a bus coming!” said Baldwin.

All of the money they worked hard to collect went right to Officer Thynes Memorial fund.