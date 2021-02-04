Bayport Credit Union robbed in Newport News; suspect arrested

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A Bayport Credit Union in Newport News was robbed Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the business at 3711 Warwick Blvd. just after noon and arrived within minutes.

Newport News Police were told a man entered the bank and gave the teller a note. The suspect took off on foot after receiving an undisclosed amount of money.

He apparently didn’t get far. When officers arrived on scene, they spotted a man walking nearby who matched the description of the robbery suspect.

Police arrested 23-year-old Richard James Nauroth and charged him with abduction and robbery.

