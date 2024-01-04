NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — The public is asked to avoid the area of Davis Park Drive due to an armed, barricaded subject in Newport News Thursday.

Officials said they were notified of the barricaded subject just after 1:40 a.m. in the 0 block of Davis Park Drive, near the Davis Mobile Home and RV Park.

Crisis negotiators are on scene attempting to negotiate with the subject, who is possibly suicidal. The subject is located inside of a trailer at the mobile home park.

At this time, it is not known if anyone has been injured, or if the mobile home park will be evacuated.

Northbound traffic has been closed at 74th St. and Jefferson Ave. and southbound traffic has been closed at 79th St. and Jefferson Ave.

Those needing to travel during this time are advised to use side streets to navigate the area.