NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Avelo Airlines is ending its flight service at Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

Following an inquiry from 10 On Your Side, a spokesperson with Avelo Airlines confirmed that they are ending their flight service at the airport effective April 17. The last Avelo Airlines flight out of PHF will be Sunday, April 16.

“This was not the outcome we envisioned when Avelo took flight at PHF last fall,” said the spokesperson who added that they are now in the process of notifying customers about the news.

All Customers who have tickets booked past April 17 will be automatically refunded.

The latest comes just a week after the Peninsula Airport Commission fired the executive director of Newport News-Williamsburg Airport.

In a four-to-one, the commission decided to terminate its relationship with Airport Executive Michael Giardino, who has been in the position since 2017.