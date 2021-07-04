Police: One child shot on Hampton Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — On Sunday night, police responded to reports of a shooting in Newport News.

According to police, a female child was shot in the 1400 block of Hampton Avenue. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to the scene just before 10:50 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call 911 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP (1–888–562–5887) or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.