Authorities looking for help identifying Newport News armed robbery suspects

Suspect #1

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police are looking for help identifying three suspects in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on May 18.

According to the police, the men entered the Citgo gas station, located in the 12800 block of Jefferson Avenue, around 10:30 p.m. with firearms.

Suspect #2

The first suspect forced an employee to the rear room and removed an undisclosed amount of money from his pocket, as well as two phones. The suspect returned to the front room with the employee and forced him onto the ground before going through the cash registers.

Image #3

Following this, the second suspect pushed down another employee and took an undisclosed amount of money from a safe box. The third suspect, meanwhile, forced a customer to the ground but did not take anything from him.

All three men fled the scene following the incident on foot. Police believe a black sedan may be affiliated with the suspects.

Police have released the following information about the suspects:

Suspect #1 is described as a black male wearing black pants, black shoes, a dark blue hoodie, white/blue gloves, and armed with a black handgun.

Suspect #2 is described as a black male wearing black pants, a red brimmed hat, black high-top shoes, a black hoodie, and blue Nike gloves.

Suspect #3 was described as a black male wearing gray pants, a black hoodie, and gloves.

Anyone with information regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting the secure tip form at P3Tips.com.