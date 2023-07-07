NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The legal team for the Newport News first grade teacher shot in her classroom on January 6 is expected in court Friday.

A hearing is scheduled on their lawsuit against the Newport News School Board.

Abby Zwerner’s legal team filed a motion to have a judge force the Newport News School Board to share documents with them. The team asked for a variety of documents, including the contact information of all Newport News first grade teachers. They also asked for several personnel files, specifically those of the administrators named the lawsuit, as well as Zwerner’s own file.

Zwerner was seriously injured when a 6-year-old student shot her in her classroom at Richneck Elementary School. She filed the lawsuit in April.

Friday’s hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. WAVY will have a crew in the courtroom. Look for updates beginning on WAVY News 10 at 4 p.m.