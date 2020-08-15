Assault incident turns into tactical situation in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — An assault incident in Newport News turned into a tactical situation Saturday morning.

Police responded to an assault incident in the 700 block of Gloucester Drive just after 9 a.m.

Officers say they made contact with a woman who reported being assaulted by a man known to her. Officers attempted to make contact with the man, but reports say he refused to exit the residence.

Negotiators were called just before 9:30 a.m., but after several attempts to have the man exit, a tactical situation was then called around 11:30 a.m.

Police say the man was inside the house alone and currently has warrants for threats to burn, assault and battery, and larceny in regards to the incident.

The man was taken into custody at 2 p.m. without further incident.

